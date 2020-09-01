Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The construction of a new 550,000-square-foot WebstaurantStore distribution center near Bloomsburg, Pa. was completed by Kinsley Construction Inc.

WebstaurantStore, based in Lancaster, Pa., is the largest online restaurant supply store. They offer a large selection of commercial equipment and wholesale supplies including healthcare, educational, food, beverage, office, parts, and hotel supplies. The new center will help the online restaurant supply company, which is owned by Clark Associates, to better serve their Mid-Atlantic and New England clients.

The distribution center is the largest building in the area. It includes an 11,400-square-foot mezzanine with an elevator, offices, conference rooms, storage spaces, break room, and a reception and waiting area space. In addition, it has 51 loading docks and a packing room.

The space was designed with innovative features allowing for a temperature-controlled environment and conditioned storage space.

The WebstaurantStore has hired 100 employees since opening the distribution center in June and they plan to hire an additional 150 employees as soon as they start shipping orders this fall.

The builder, Kinsley Construction Inc., is headquartered in Central Pennsylvania and serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Kinsley provides pre-construction solutions, construction management, general contracting and design-build services as well as steel fabrication and erection, highway and bridge, site, rebar, materials, utilities and industrial.