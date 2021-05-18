Montoursville, Pa. - Jordan Tillema got her start sewing when she was a teenager, but her entrance in to the business world is pretty recent.

"I started doing clothing alterations five or six years ago. But as a job, and charging people, literally today," Tillema said on Monday.

"My mom always sewed and I grew up watching and learning from her. Up until she passed away a few years ago, she was still who I always called with questions about unusual fixes or pattern instruction," said Tillema, who lives in Montoursville with her husband and three children.

"I love sewing projects from start to finish, but alterations are where people needed help," Tillema said about her business. "Things like hemming a dress or mending a hole in a sweater are things I began to be asked to do a lot by friends and family."

Tillema said eventually this led her to being involved with costume alterations for Montoursville School District's theater department, which was a lot of work, according to her.

"When I began thinking it was finally a good time for me to begin this as a career, the pandemic definitely complicated it. Customers needing alterations is largely dependent on people having somewhere to go, after all," she said.

After working through government bureaucracy to make her business official, Tillema said she has been working hard since.

"Then registration requirements took exceptionally long to come through from the state because, like we’ve all experienced in some form, everything takes longer the past year," Tillema explained.

"But I got it done and I’m so excited to finally be able to start," she mentioned.

Tillema said customers may visit her office at 55 Pierce Ln., Montoursville, or they can message her Facebook page, or phone (701) 509 4593.