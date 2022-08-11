Lancaster, Pa. — American Airlines is partnering with Landline to provide a "luxury motorcoach" that connects the Lancaster Airport (LNS) with the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with services set to launch Aug. 16.

According to Landline CEO David Sunde, the service works like any other connecting flight only instead of a plane it's a bus.

"They're booking their travel all the way to their destination," Sunde said. "The Landline connection to Philadelphia is just included as a connecting flight as part of the total trip."

The launch plan includes two daily trips between Lancaster and Philadelphia.

"Our service is really on time everywhere we operate, so this is designed to be a really stress-free connecting experience for customers," Sunde said. "In many cases this is actually faster, and it's certainly more reliable when it comes to being on time."

Accommodations on the coach include Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and leg room that's the equivalent of premium economy seating on an airplane.

The bus is configured with two seats on one side and one on the other. While these types of coaches usually have 56 seats, Landline's are constructed with 35 instead to increase legroom, according to Sunde.

Bag check will also work the same as any other connecting flight following American Airlines standard bag check rules.

According to Sunde, this could be a long-term solution for lack of air travel in regional airports brought on by the limited number of available pilots.

"It’s important to note that Landline-operated routes (Allentown/Bethlehem, Atlantic City and Lancaster to Philadelphia) aren’t replacing flying, and these are routes we wouldn’t fly in today’s environment," said Brian Metham, American Airlines spokesman. "We’re always evaluating our global network, but we don’t have plans to add air service to LNS at this time."

