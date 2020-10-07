Williamsport, Pa. – ImmunoTek Bio Centers opened the doors to Williamsport's first donation center for blood plasma, a crucial tool in the fight against COVID-19, yesterday.

ImmunoTek Bio Centers is a company specializing in plasma collection. Blood plasma is used to create a multitude of products which can help improve quality of life for recipients and treat numerous ailments.

"The primary product that is derived from plasma is Intravenous ImmunoGlobulin (IVIG). To put it simply, this is a concentration of the naturally occurring antibodies that are in a person’s bloodstream," said Kino Pearce Director of Operations at Immunotek. "These antibodies are combined from multiple donations, from multiple donors to create a medication to help people that are immune compromised. "

Additionally, plasma donation center can help to supplement the income for local families since individuals can be compensated up to $400 a month for their plasma donations.

There's currently a nationwide shortage of IVIG and the new center will allow Williamsport to help combat the shortage.

"The plasma we collect here in Williamsport will be sent to a fractionation plant to be further manufactured into injectable end products that will be distributed around the world to help people," said Pearce.

Most recently, plasma collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 been used as a potential treatment for the virus. Plasma from Williamsport donors will not be directly used to fight COVID-19, but the center is evaluating a plan which would make that a possibility for the future.

Prior to Immunotek's opening, the 31,000 square foot building has been vacant since 2017 when Weis Markets, Inc. closed the supermarket.

Hutchinson Companies, LLC, a privately held company headquartered in Williamsport, began construction to repurpose the building in January 2020. They subdivided the space into two different spaces, and created a safe and sterile environment to meet Immunotek's needs.

The $5.5 million dollar project employed dozens of construction contractors and ImmunoTek is expected to create approximately 30 new jobs.

The donation center is the first of its kind in Lycoming county and is located in the former Weis Supermarket building on 620 West Third Street.