Harrisburg, Pa. - A bill has been introduced that would amend the Workforce Development Act of 2001 on the premise that Pa. is not fully in compliance.

The bill will bring our state in compliance with federal requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, referred to as ‘WIOA.’

H. B. 723 would establish state and local workforce development boards which would create and maintain effective programs, training, and best practices which would prepare workers for higher-paying, family-sustaining jobs.

Legislation would call for localized plans which will include a comprehensive four year plan as it states in ‘WIOA.’

The bill would provide grants for local workforce development boards which meet certain criteria that would be headed by the chief elected executive officer of that political subdivision.

Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Allegheny), the bills main sponsor, was not able to be reached for comment at time of publication.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Stan Saylor, Lynda Schlegel-Culver, David Millard, Perry Stambaugh, Joe Ciresi, and Carol Hill-Evans.