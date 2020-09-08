Fairfield, Ca. -- Calling all enthusiasts, treasure hunters, Willy Wonka fans, and people named "Charlie" – a nationwide treasure hunt for golden tickets could make you the new owner of your very own candy factory.

David Klein, founder of the Jelly Belly jelly bean and fondly known as the "candy man," is celebrating his retirement in the spirit of Willy Wonka. Klein is inviting people across the country to participate in treasure hunts for hidden Golden Tickets.

The Golden tickets will be hidden in every state across the country, Klein said in the video announcement of the treasure hunt.

Participants will receive a riddle on the day and time their treasure hunt is slated to begin. Participants will be separated into groups based on their state.

"You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000," say the contest rules.

Everyone who participates in the hunt for Golden Tickets will be eligible to participate in the "Ultimate Treasure Hunt." The winner of the "Ultimate Treasure Hunt" will receive a key to one of Klein's candy factories.

According to ABC7 News, Klein will be giving away one of his "candyman kitchens" located in Florida.

The contest is not free and is limited in size. It costs $49.95 to register for the content and each state treasure hunt group is limited to 1,000 people.

David Klein created the concept of the "Jelly Belly" in 1976. Klein coined the named as a tribute to blues musician Lead Belly. The first Jelly Beans were sold at an ice cream parlor in Alhambra, Ca. called Fosselman's.

It was Klein's idea to sell the Jelly Belly jelly beans as individual flavors instead of a mixed variety pack. The first flavors were: Very Cherry, Tangerine, Lemon, Green Apple, Grape, Licorice, Root Beer, and Cream Soda.

Klein sold the Jelly Belly trademark for $4.8 million to Herman Rowland, president of Herman Goelitz Candy Company in 1980. A documentary, called "Candyman," produced by Klein's son tells the story of Klein's marketing genius and his erasure from the Jelly Belly history.

They became a household name in the United States after President Ronald Reagan shared his fondness for the candies with the public. Reagan helped the lucky beans become the first Jelly Beans in space by stowing them on the Space Shuttle Challenger during the STS-7 mission in 1983.

The Jelly Belly Factory is located in Fairfield, California and is open to the public for tours.