Wireless provider T-Mobile is planning to close some brick-and-mortar stores, according to tech news site TheDesk.net.

The affected stores received notices on Thursday, Jan. 12 that their location will close in the near future. The closures would affect all corporate owned Metro by T-Mobile locations as well as some T-Mobile stores. Metro is T-Mobile's prepaid wireless brand.

In north central Pennsylvania, the T-Mobile store at the Lycoming Mall is one of the last businesses left of the eight remaining stores. It is unknown at this point if T-Mobile is planning to close the mall location in the near future.

T-Mobile also recently eliminated district and regional territory management positions, which will affect hundreds of stores across the country. The management layoffs include market directors who help coordinate retail efforts at stores across a number of states, territory managers, and regional indirect sales managers. Positions affected also include those operating kiosks at Walmart and Best Buy locations.

The Desk estimates the number of people being laid off are in the "low hundreds." It is unknown at this point how many stores will close. No list has been provided yet by T-Mobile. The Desk article states the layoffs come as an attempt for the company to curb costs.

