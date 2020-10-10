Williamsport, Pa. – The effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt in the restaurant industry, as casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday announced on Wednesday they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The chain has closed 185 restaurants since the pandemic started, including the Williamsport location, and does not intend to reopen them. The Williamsport location closed at the end of March. The Bloomsburg location, just off the Buckhorn exit on Interstate 80, remains open.

In a press release, the Tennessee- based company said the remaining restaurants will operate “business as usual” throughout the reorganization process.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’. Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” said Shawn Lederman, Ruby Tuesday’s CEO.

Ruby Tuesday currently has 236 open dining rooms, although most locations have reduced capacity restrictions they must abide by as a result of COVID-19.

"The almost complete elimination of in-store dining, which historically has represented over 90% of the company's total sales, struck at the heart of the company's business model," Lederman wrote in the court filing.

The bankruptcy papers, filed at a bankruptcy court in Delaware, show Ruby Tuesday’s debt is between $100 and $500 million.

Other casual dining chains have sought bankruptcy protection this year, including Chuck E. Cheese and major franchisees of Pizza Hut and and Golden Corral.

Though application for liquor license signs were recently seen at the former Williamsport Ruby Tuesday, no formal plans have been announced. It is unclear if any other restaurant company plans to move into the vacant space.