Wayne, Pa. – The pet store chain Pet Valu announced this week they are closing all 358 U.S. stores, citing the impact of COVID-19 as the reason for the wind down of operations.

Northcentral Pennsylvania currently has Pet Valu stores in Lewisburg and Bloomsburg. The closing sale begins today, Nov. 5, according to the website.

As part of the wind down process, the company will also close warehouses in Northeastern and Midwestern parts of the U.S., as well as its corporate office in Wayne, Pa., according to a press release. The closures will not affect Pet Valu's locations and e-commerce in Canada.

Effective immediately, U.S. customers will no longer be able to place orders on Pet Valu’s e-commerce petvalu.com/us. Customers may still use their Pet Valu gift cards and loyalty rewards for purchases in stores.

"The Pet Valu U.S. team is proud to have met the needs of our devoted pet lover customers in the U.S. for more than 25 years. However, the company's stores have been significantly impacted by the protracted COVID-19-related restrictions,” said Jamie Gould, Pet Valu, Inc.’s chief restructuring officer in a statement.

“After a thorough review of all available alternatives, we made the difficult but necessary decision to commence this orderly wind down.”

The closure comes despite an increase in pet-related spending since the pandemic began. According to a survey by Lending Tree, more than one-third or 34 percent of pet owners have increased pet related spending.

Other pet store chains, including Petco and Petsmart, are showing strong sales. Petsmart reported a 10.6% jump in second-quarter sales at stores open at least one year, according to USA Today. Petsmart’s online business, Chewy, increased sales by 46% in the second quarter.