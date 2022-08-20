Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for bankruptcy due to low attendance since the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the London-based theater chain is consulting with lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to assist with the bankruptcy process.

Cineworld is expected to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., according to the report. This would affect Regal Cinemas, which is the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S.

The movie theater industry was greatly affected in 2020 when pandemic restrictions caused theaters to temporarily close. Cineworld was forced to dim the lights at nearly 800 of their movie theaters. Regal Cinema's location at Lycoming Mall, Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall 12- Great Escape theater, was closed for close to seven months before re-opening in May 2021.

Hollywood also slowed production of movies during 2020, leaving many theaters to run older movies after theaters started to reopen in late 2020 and 2021.

Cineworld narrowly avoided bankruptcy in 2020 after they received $750 million from creditors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cineworld executives said recent admission levels have been low, “despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021."

"These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group's liquidity position in the near term," the statement continued.

Although the theater industry hoped that blockbuster films, such as "Top Gun: Maverick," would bring up attendance levels and earnings it has not been enough to overcome mounting debt.

