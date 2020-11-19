More storefronts will be dark this year on Thanksgiving Day, as many retailers are opting not to open as they had in previous years. Many are citing the coronavirus pandemic as a reason why they are not opening on the holiday.

Walmart is among the big box stores that will not be open on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26. They were among the first to announce they would not open on the holiday this year, according to Business Insider.

In a July statement, Walmart president and CEO John Furner said, "We know this has been trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones."

Dick's Sporting Goods also announced in July that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The sporting goods retailer will continue to give their employees a 15 percent pandemic pay premium through the end of the year.

"We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," said Ed Stack, Dick's Sport Goods chairman and CEO. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude."

Target also announced in July that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Many retailers, including Target and Best Buy, began offering Black Friday deals in store and online as early as October. The stores are hoping to reduce crowding at the stores around the holiday.

Here are other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Best Buy

Game Stop

J.C. Penney

Kohl's

ALDI

Burlington Coat Factory

Lowe's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

Staples

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Stores

Macy's

Sears

Ulta Beauty

Barnes & Noble

Home Depot

Marshall's

Most grocery stores will remain open part of the day. Convenience stores such as Sheetz also will be open on Thanksgiving Day.