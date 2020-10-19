The Coca-Cola Company will retire select underperforming products by Dec. 31 – including TaB diet soda and ZICO coconut water in the United States – as part of a global portfolio refresh prioritizing category-leading brands with the greatest potential for growth and scale.

Other outgoing products in the U.S. include those under Odwalla (announced in July), Coca-Cola Life and Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, as well as regional offerings like Northern Neck Ginger Ale and Delaware Punch. Vegitabeta (Japan) and Kuat (Brazil) are among the products leaving The Coca-Cola Company’s international portfolio.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think differently about our brands to accelerate our transformation to a total beverage company,” said Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations, The Coca-Cola Company. “It’s about...taking the tough but important steps to identify those products that are losing relevance and therefore should exit the portfolio.”

Discontinuing the Odwalla range of products, for example, frees up resources to invest in growing trademarks like Minute Maid and Simply and fund the launch of promising innovations like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola Energy and AHA flavored sparkling water.

In August, the company announced plans to drive this strategy through a more networked global organization and a more disciplined framework for managing innovations.

Plans to streamline the company’s beverage lineup were underway well before the coronavirus outbreak, but the pandemic promoted leadership to move faster. Ongoing COVID-19 supply chain challenges and shifting shopping behaviors prompted the company to fast-track its plan.

“This is a golden opportunity for us to accelerate the curation of the portfolio that was an ongoing need, and actually bring all of that to fruition in a much shorter timeframe,” Quincey added. “We believe it will set us up with more momentum behind stronger brands as we come out of this crisis.”