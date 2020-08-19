Muncy, Pa. -- The 235,000 square foot Class A eCommerce distribution/retail facility in Muncy was sold by NAI Mertz to eCommerce firearms merchant EuroOptic, LLC.

It took a team from NAI Mertz, a global full-service commercial real estate firm, to complete the sale of the former Grizzly building at 1203 Lycoming Mall Circle in Muncy.

Howard Fertman, Vice President, National Accounts; and with the Wilkes-Barre team of Christ Matus, Senior Associate; Steve Cole, Vice President/SIOR; and Dave Weaver, Vice President/SIOR, helped make the deal happen.

In addition to 1203 Lycoming Mall Circle, the team also sold 490 South Lycoming Drive, a 190,800 square foot Class A distribution center, to Patton Warehousing earlier this year.

The team has been exclusively marketing the two buildings on behalf of the seller, S. Balolia Holdings, LLC. A 31.54-acre KOZ designated development site remains available.

“We are very pleased to have sold the two distribution centers on behalf of Grizzly Industrial and now our singular focus is on achieving the same success with the 31.54-acre KOZ development site,” stated Fertman.

“The development site provides great visibility with frontage to Interstate I-180 along with easy access to I-80 and represents an excellent investment opportunity in a mixed use industrial, retail and general commercial setting. This is especially the case with the near completion of PennDOT’s US Route 15 expansion project.”