We know you have been waiting for a good sale and we are starting this new part of the year off with a good one for everyone. Men, we have tools and hunting items as well as lots of other good things. Ladies, this home was well taken care of and there is some nice household goods for sale here too! The home was and is extremely clean! This home was vacated long before the COVID-19 scare and our staff have been extra careful to keep our outside contacts to immediate family only. The home is for sale and would be a great starter home. A number is available to view the home after our sale on the For Sale sign out front!

The sale will be held between 8am-4pm daily, Thursday and Friday, May 14 & 15th. The sale will not be held over the weekend(unless we have to and that will be only for two or three hours on Saturday to clean and exit the home). The address is 707 West Central Avenue in South Williamsport. To get to the sale, exit left off of West Southern Avenue at either Bayard Street (Before the Buttery Biscuit when heading West) or at Winthrop (after the Buttery Biscuit when Heading West). Turn onto West Central Avenue. The home is the 2nd on the southwest corner of Bayard and West Central Avenue. It sits off the street a little bit.

We will be letting people enter through the front gate and shop at the box lot area and garage area first. Entrance will be limited to a certain number of people to ensure adequately safe social distancing.

In this sale you can expect:

Quality purses with names like Coach, Tommy Bahama, Patricia Nash, Luminesk, Borse in Pelle, The Sak, Tignanello, and Elie

Nesting pyrex bowls, Pyrex refrigerator bowls, Casserole bowls with lids, modern copper cookware, temptations, George Foreman Cookware, crock pot, utensils, Amerina Glass, GWTW style light, Ceramic Christmas Tree, Lanterns, Toleware trays, Old Bakelight rotary dial phone in great condition.

Hunting Knives

Furniture includes several nice oak pieces made by a local craftsman, Grandmother’s clock, tv stand with oak top and green painted finish. Lovely tan colored wingback upholstered chair. Décor items such as prints and gilded mirrors, microwave stand, very cute apartment size table with two matching green chairs, maple dresser with matching night stand, metal chairs,

Vintage Christmas ornaments including some nice mercury glass ornaments as well as shapes, indents, and more from makers like Shiny Brite, Lenox and Hallmark. Nativity set, nativity figurines, cast iron Christmas tree stand.

DVD player, microwave oven

Very Nice Mens Clothing very reasonably priced including Woolrich clothing, Khaki pants, jeans, nice shirts and much more including hunting jackets. Rocky Boots still new in the box, nice selection of men’s hats, gloves, and more

Other items of interest: Consort Hairspray for men (you would not believe how these sell on eBay!), Duck Calls, Some men’s Jewelry, Mint Set Coins(possibly), EZ lock toilet seat, beautiful runners and doilies, Colonial Clock regulator style (runs great), Last Supper tapestry, box fan, x-ray cart, St Lawrence Church directories, Dedication of SW High School, year of 1962 class items, vintage toy box, Hoppe’s Bench Rest for Shooting Range, lots of cleaning supplies for cars, home, and outdoors, Artillery Round Box, Field Spotting Scope, binoculars, Vintage hunting licenses, old wood labyrinth game, vacuum cleaners, and a nice selection of Toilet paper!

Tools and Equipment include an Echo gas powered blower, Electric leaf blower, Toro 2 Cycle electric start snow thrower, shovels, rakes, digging bars, Plumb Axe, Tool Boxes, wrenches, pliers, quality Rigid Plumbing tools including a huge variety of pipe cutters, pipe wrenches, Pipe threading dies, vises, Plumbing Jiffy Kits available for a number of items such as valve seats, o-rings, and much more. We also have plenty of Turbo Torch heads and turbo torch set-ups. There is an old set of Oakum and Lead Piping tools, lead melting pot, mitre saw with box, extension cords, hammers, screwdrivers, Bench Grinder, drills, shop-vac,

Important information regarding COVID-19 and this private sale which is open to the public. We are fortunate in Lycoming County to be allowed to operate under a Yellow Condition. With that privilege comes certain responsibilities! Our staff will have their temperatures taken before the sale and will be wearing masks. We know all of us had to shelter in place over the last several weeks and now is not a time to go wild! If you are only coming to browse and not planning to buy anything, please be respectful of serious shoppers who are there to purchase. We are allowing all adult customers to attend this sale as long as they are wearing a Mask over their nose and mouth. It is best that you do not bring your children because of lines and COVID-19! If you cannot wear a mask, we are not going to get into philosophical discussions or political discussions, you will not be allowed to enter. (Period emphasized)

The mask can be any type as long it sufficiently seals areas covered (The nose and mouth) from being open at the sides, tops or bottoms, so as to provide for minimizing exposure risk from them to others. Remember, we are wearing our mask for you and you are wearing your mask to protect us! We will be providing hand sanitizer at the entrance and in a few locations throughout or sale for use by customers. If you do use it, please use it sparingly. We ask that you please bring your own gloves if you wish to have them at our sale.

We ask that only adults who are in good health attend this sale. We will be limiting access to the sale to a certain number of people. There will be one way in and one way out. We ask all people attending please be aware of others and the need to stay socially distant. There will be a checkout area in one room with a plastic shield in place over the doorway allowing you to place your items purchased on a table inside the room. At no time are customers permitted inside the room where the cashier and checkout people are. We ask people to be aware of the need to socially distance at the checkout line. We may also accept checkouts in the garage if you are not going to purchase anything in the house. We ask all people to please ensure they have a “Paid Sticker” on their items before they leave.

