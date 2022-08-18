This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed!

See all the Photos at the end of the article!

Parking: It will be difficult to find parking along the road. Please be aware that there are drainage ditches to the side of the road and you still have to leave plenty of room for traffic to travel on Sylvan Dell Park Rd. There is more parking available further down the road from the home. The road continues on for about ½ mile and there is a nice turnaround at the end for when you are finished shopping.

In this sale you will find the following:

Furniture: We have several older plank bottom and cane seating available, there are two Duncan Phyfe style round tables, a corner display curio, coffee table with storage, Modern TV Stand perfect for a wide screen TV. We also have a sofa and two recliners very reasonably priced to move! Outside, we also have a nice outdoor bench made with treated lumber.

Appliances: We have a dorm size refrigerator/freezer just-in-time for back-to-school. We also have a nice newer energy rated upright freezer in the garage that will also be just-in-time for freezing your summer produce. In the house we have a nice larger flat panel TV with sound bar for sale. We also have several vintage CB Radios in the garage!

Collectibles: We have a number of cars and helicopters that are from the Pennsylvania State Police. Most of these items are still in the original box. An older state police sign when barracks were called stations as well as a State Police reflective road sign. We also have several billy clubs including riot or disturbance size oak clubs. We also have a Naval Officer Hilborn Hamburger Sword Belt. At the fireplace we also have Imperial Horse Head andiron fronts, Crocks, Belt Buckles including FOP and a trucking company Zippo Lighter, Black Smith Forged Fireplace tools, Old State Game Commission Boundary Line markers.

Hunting/reloading supplies, we have an RCBS trim pro, Weitwinkel binoculars, Bushnell Pocket Scope, brass shells, shotgun ammo, 410 ammo, gun cleaning kit, gun cleaning rods, Film Trail Camera, Ruger gun parts, Colt AR-15 Bushmaster parts and peep sight, Gun Trigger Locks, several gun clips including a 243 Winchester, Ruger, and much more!

In the house we have a small selection of women’s clothing and coats, linens, and other decor items including a nice selection of Hummel Plates,

Outside there is some firewood for sale. There is also a car or SUV external roof rack storage luggage container and rack hardware. Along side the firewood is a very nice wheel-barrel with steel support instead of wood. The wheel barrel has not been used to any great extent and still has the label inside of it.

We also have lots of tools including power tools, Craftsman wrenches and socket sets, Compressor, decorative flower pots and planters in the Garage. We have very nice storage cabinets, shelving units, a Werner Fiberglass 6’ ladder and much more! We also have lots of box lots!

In the other shed, we have a really nice Troy-bilt mulching mower with electric start. We also have a gas powered trimmer and also have a practically new Stihl battery powered blower. There is a car bumper rack, 16” foot D ring ladder, Pump Sprayers, garden and lawn tools and much more!

This sale will be a great one to visit and come back to for sale discounts on Saturday. Remember, this sale starts on Friday, August 12, 2022.

