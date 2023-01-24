A moving/downsizing sale will be held at 20 Ridge St in Old Lycoming Township.

This sale, set for Thur-Fri Jan 26-27, will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day. If it snows, it will be held on Feb. 2 and 3.

Please stay tuned to NorthcentralPa.com for any changes to the schedule.

Parking close to the sale may be a challenge since this road is just off of Round Hill Road leading to the West Hills area of Old Lycoming Township. There is additional parking down the road either on Round Hill Road or on Ridge Street. Please do not park the driveway in as it is a shared driveway between four residences on that block.

The home's owner is a woman who lived in the valley and collected many country and primitive decor throughout her life.

The following description has been provided by the estate sale group:

In electronics, we have a really nice stand alone all-in-one Windows 10 HP computer with a cordless logitech keyboard and mouse. This computer has been completely reset to factory condition and is ready for immediate sale! Red colored microwave, electric skillet, 12 cup coffee maker, flat panel TV, really nice shark Duo Vacuum.

We have a beautiful Antique Singer treadle sewing machine with a belt. We also have two rare old jugs from Leitzinger in Clearfield PA. We have Givenchy Eau De Parfum and other quality fragrances. There are some beautiful Grapevine Christmas Trees which were created and designed by the home owner and featured in the Sun Gazette.

In Furniture, we have a vintage Dresser and Chest set from Basset Furniture.

There is a beautiful maple hutch with heart shaped molding. Also in dining furniture we have a gorgeous Canadel Cherry dining room table with 4 chairs and an 18" leaf giving you a total of a 78" long table. We have gorgeous Howard Miller Grandmother clock which is running fine and chiming correctly. A gorgeous cherry jewelry armoire, quiltracks, stools, benches, quilt rack, Cedar Closet Wardrobe cabinet, Oak Entertainment Stand, Antique Spinning Wheel, Old Bees Wax Candle bundles, Wooden Spools, Syroco Convex Eagle Mirror, Primitive Stars, Old wooden rocker with better quality than what you can buy at Cracker Barrel, black painted rocker by Nichol and Stone Co, Beautiful Curved Curio Cabinet, Metal Shelving,

Unique pieces such as antique steam sad iron, 1940's Fenton hobnail cranberry dresser set, lots of old framed Silhouettes and vintage paper/ribbon art pictures framed, plenty of vintage utensils from Mashers to scoops with red or green handle and others that are just to numerous to mention them all! A number of framed pictures and photos of lighthouses.

In decorative items, we have lots of carved pieces including kitty's, ducks and other birds, and camels, plenty of plush pieces featuring cats and other critters, bird houses, candles, National No 510 Washboard, Antique Clothes wringers, dolls, angels including Willowtree and porcelain, Fenton Carnival Glassware Pitcher and Glass set, 6 Gallon Crock, Country Junction Bell Telephone with rotary dial, Small Tin punch Cupboard, Oak Wooden Swivel Top Garbage bin, Old Wood block prints and butter stamps, Aunt Jemima and Uncle Moses Cast Iron Banks with a smaller Aunt Jemima Dime or penny bank, Cowbells, wooden blocks, marbles.

Lots of ladies clothing size Medium to Large with many unused pieces and plenty of shoes in size 9-10. We also have quilts, throws, pillows and decorative pillows, queen and full size bedding.

We also have geratric help aids such as walkers, canes, raised toilet seats.

We do have some holiday décor items including Christmas, Halloween and Easter. We also have fishing lures and an older fishing creel basket.

As always, we will have some box lots to shop through.

As you can see by the decor mentioned above and photos below, the woman loved cats. She did have one cat in the home, but the home is extremely clean. We are merely mentioning this for any one that might be extremely allergic to cats.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.