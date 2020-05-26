This sale will be at home at 691 Woodland Ave in Williamsport loaded with interesting items, musical instrumentation, musical accessories, clothing, boyds bears toys and more! Because we are still under Yellow, you must wear a mask while inside any structure and you must practice good social distancing. Due to size of home and garage, some crowd control may need to be done at the start of each day. We will have hand sanitizer available at various locations at the sale. We appreciate your understanding and following our guidelines. Everyone has cooperated the last two sales and we and our staff really appreciate it! To get to the sale from Grampian Blvd, Turn left and head south on Almond Street. Turn right onto Woodland Ave. Proceed two blocks, house is on the Northwest corner of Woodland and Whitman. Please no phone calls or messages regarding prices or holding an item for you. We are very busy and inquires and requests really can not be answered at this time. The sale is slated to begin on Thursday May 28 and will conclude on Friday May 29. Each day we will be open from 8am-5pm. In this sale you can expect to find the following.

A number of electric base guitars including a Harmony Bass Guitar, several Japanese no name bass guitars and more.

Really cool décor items available including a Beatles Yellow Submarine, decorative kites, nautical light houses, frogs, Beatles figurines, Bachman G Scale Train Sets, Longaberger and other baskets, number of Boyd’s Plush Bears, Kodak 10.3MP Digital Camera

Vintage Acrylic Grape Bunch, Uncle Sam Cast Iron Bank, Beatles Official Magnets, Slinky Dog in original Box, Slot machine Banks, Vintage Christmas Décor, brand new folding metal chairs, +++++++, little scout cook stove in original can, Holtzer cabot fire bell mounted to board,

Women’s costume jewelry

Sony HD DVD Player, Samsung Blue Ray DVD Player, Sony Video Amplifier Receiver, Realistic 40W MPA-40 Amplifier, Zenith Dolby Pro Logic Receiver/Amplifier, Axion Portable DVD Player with case,

Lighting including music sensitive DJ Lighting, Photo Lighting, LED Lighting and old Stage Light boxes, lighting controllers, Lighting Stands, Keyboard Stands, Sheet Music Stands,

Liberty 404 Drain Pump new never installed, Transit with Tripod and story pole, Refrigerator Freezer, Flat Panel TV (42”)

Old Acoustic Harmony Patrician Guitar, Old Brass Tuba, Tuba or trombone mouthpiece, Guitar Necks, bodys, and parts including hand carved unfinished guitar body pieces, stage seating, Electronic Drum and Cymbal pieces, Drum Stick Sets, Tascam LR10 Instrument Trainer, Tascam Tuner, Metronome, and recorder, Old Laptops for Parts, ADA quad Switch, BBE Sonic Maximizer, Astatic Big Elvis Microphone, Roland Controller Synthesizer, Large Lot of Home Security Electronics (Sensors, controller units and switches), Passive Direct Boxes new in package, Electronic Tuners new in package, Mixers new in package, Fender Foot Pedal in original box,

Some vintage sheet music books, repro sears catalog, old photos, watercolor painting in frame, wall art, some women’s clothing, mens clothing, shoes, carved tv trays from Panama,

Vintage Bose 901 speakers with stand, speakers need new surrounds and are included along with the equalizer and frequency controller, several pairs of 32-2031a Realistic 40W amplified stereo shelf speaker systems,

Lots of CD’s and a few albums including a special local collection of works from Scott Schell,

Kramer Pitch Rider 7000, Dynaco 150 Amplifier, Regal Base Pre-Amp RE-170b, Sears Silvertone Tube Amp, Regal Bass Amplifier RE19189, BSR Equalizer 4000xr, Dolby Stereo Synthesizer,

Hegner German made scroll saw(costs about $2500 new), Grizzly Belt and disk sander with extra belts, Atlas Band Saw, Grizzly Metal tabletop Bandsaw,

Sets of new tow lights, a really neat set of German Cross Tail Lights (Total of 4ea or 2 sets)

Midi Cables, Mic Cables, Guitar Cables, extension cords, computer cables and more.+++++

Singer 1507 Portable Sewing Machine in original box

Depression Era Hutch, Vanity with matching dresser, Full Size wooden Headboard,

Nice Dell Home computer Windows 10 w large flat panel display recently upgraded to most recent updates, Computer and Laptop Harddrives, Automobile Blue Tooth FM Transmitter, RCA Wireless Headphone Set, Megaphone, Flat Panel Monitors, Seagate 1TB network drive, Electronic Mic and Earphone sets in bulk, Stereo Amplifier parts enough to build about 40 fifty watt amplifiers being sold as a lot. Speaker parts,

Some fishing rods, tackle,

Tools including hand tools, Impact socket set with pneumatic hammer drill, Sears Craftsman Torque Wrench, Drill Bits, Clamps, Senco Pneumatic Nailers, Vises, Dewalt Belt Sander, Electric and Pneumatic Palm Sanders, B&D Jigsaw, Dewalt Rotary Tool, Block Planes, sockets, wrenches, pliers, Large Length of Copper Gutter Downspout, 5 replacement Pella windows, Plastic Cellar Window Coverings, Wood trim pieces, VW Hubcaps, Pulleys, Shopvac Air Filter, Electric 1” belt sander, 1/2” shark bite fittings and couplings,

And of course there will be plenty of Box lots too!