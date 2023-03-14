We invite you to join us for our next sale! It will be held March 15-18. That is right, the first day of the sale will be on Wednesday March 15, 2023. We will be open each day starting at about 8:30 am even though our official start time is 9am and will close at 4pm on Wednesday, 2pm on Thursday and Friday and Noon on Saturday.
The address is 1228 North Loyalsock Ave in Montoursville.
This sale has taken several months to get together. The house is packed with wonderful items you can use every day or add to your collections. We hope you have as much fun shopping as we did in preparing this sale for you!. Please realize, we now will have the entire home open for shopping and this includes the first floor and basement of the home. This home has quite a bit of square feet, but due to the need to show you as much as possible, we will be holding our check out location on the Sun Porch and also in a tent area off the front door. Just be careful when you are parking for shopping. This is a busy stretch of Rt 87 and it is a divided highway at the point where the home is. Please be careful when exiting and entering your vehicle.
Tools include a number of handheld tools such as screwdrivers, hammers, handsaws, chisels, wrenches, pliers, Craftsman Vise, Squeeze Wrench socket set, Taps and Dies, C-Clamps, Furniture Clamps of all sizes, Drill Bits, Router Bits, Forstner Bits, rasps, files, Tin Snips, Work extension roller, Electrical Tools such as fish tape, Wire Strippers, Torque Wrench, Hole Saws galore with many new in package, Old Block Planes of all sizes and uses, cross cut saws, hatchets,
Palm Sander, Craftsman Scroll Saw, Shopcraft Band Saw, Ryobi Laminate Trimmer, Electric Tin Shears, Craftsman Chop Saw, Heavy Duty Router with Case, Numerous Electrical Hand Drills, Craftsman Belt Sander, Black and Decker Circular Saws, Electric and Gas powered chain saws, Rockwell Jaw Horse, Craftsman Radial Arm Saw with stand, Stanley Miter Saw, Delta Chop Saw, Biscuit Jointer, RotoZip, Rockwell Ultimate Cutting Machine, Dremel Drill with huge bit set, 30’ Cord Reel Light New in box, Turner Gasoline Blow Torch, Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw and Case, Hitachi Belt and disc sander new in the box, Numerous Shop Vacs of various sizes and capacities,
Cabinet Locking Mechanisms with keys, 8 Master Locks all keyed the same new in box,
Work surfaces that can withstand 2500 degree fire, Cabinetry for the work surfaces,
New and Old Work Electrical boxes, junction boxes, and more, Electrical Outlets, switches and more all new in package,
Fastening and other hardware includes toggle bolts, anchors, screws, nuts, bolts, tap-con fasteners, No Hub connectors for plumbing, drywall screws, machine screws, zip screws,
Paints, stains, cleaning chemicals, Lawn Chemicals and Pesticides, Citra Solv Cement Grease Cleaner, New cans of Dura-Coat Metal paint in Gray,
JC Higgins Duck Decoys, Coleman Gas Lanterns, Camping Stoves, Camping Cookware, RV Supplies and cleaning chemicals, Nice Vintage Collection of Texaco Oil Company products,
Numerous Coolers, Canteens, Lunch Boxes, A whole shelf full of Canning Jars
Clothing including mens jackets and a nice selection of ladies clothing
Old Cast Iron Planes, Halls Freight Lines Toy Trucks, Board Games and other toys including Lincoln Logs, A Crossman air rifle, old baseball bats.
Furniture includes an Office Chair, Drop Leaf Table, Coffee Table with Extending top surface and hidden storage, Cane Rocking Chair, Plank Bottom Maple Chair, Single Bed Frame, 4 Drawer Chest, Kneehole Desk, Rush Bottom Rocker, Amish Built Oak Rocker/Glider, Hooker Entertainment Center, Oak Wash Stand, Beautiful Table with 6 chairs and two leafs and matching hutch from Temple Stuart in Hard Rock Maple. a gorgeous antique oak secretarial desk with folding work surface, two antique Oak Dressers with Mirrors, we also have lots of rugs and rug remnants, book shelves,
Thomas Picconi All in One Stereo, HP all-in-one printer, Computer with a 22” Monitor by Lenova featuring Window 10 Pro and Office Pro, Sony Surround Sound Stereo receiver with CD changer, Vizio Sound Bar, Kenmore Model 150 Sewing Machine, Singer Sewing Machine with stand, Portable Radios and Scanners, DVD’s and VHS movies, Old Cameras, Lots of Books From Danielle Steele,
Wincroft Gas Stove, Old Chrome Metal Table with Formica top, Old PRR Signal Lanterns, Old Electric Raining Oil Lamp, Sonora Victrola, Jugs and Crocks of all sizes, Antique Copper Canner, Enamel Canning Pot, Universal Meat and food grinder, Black and Decker Jar Opener, Several Ice Cream Freezers, Several Pressure Cookers of various sizes, Dutch Ovens and Electric Roasters, Crock Pots, Roasters, Cuckoo clock, Yard Sticks, Old Kero Can, Sad Irons, Looney Tune Drinking Glasses, Pfaltzgraff, Pyrex, Fenton, Temptations Cookware, Cookbooks, Picnic Baskets, New in Box Foodi Grill, Cheese Boxes, Yellow ware bowl with large glass lid, Pitcher and Bowl Sets, Chamber Pots, Other new small appliances to numerous to mentions, Pots and Pans including new Copper coated cookware and many other items that are in new condition.
Ammo Boxes with one having a strand of spent brass enclosed, Chrome Steel Shelf with hardware and posts, Kerosene Heater, Electric Space Heaters, Tobacco Tins,
Building Supplies include a number of hollow core doors, closet doors, Trim and Moulding lot, ¾” x 12” oak rough cut wood, 4x8 sheets of chipboard, Shop Lights, Suspended Ceiling Framing and a package of 2x4 panels,
Outdoor furniture includes a Folding Picnic Table, Round Clear Plastic top table, Glider Love Seat, Outdoor Stackable plastic furniture, Folding web furniture, Outdoor Décor including Gazing Balls, garden décor,
Bushel Baskets, Planters, Lots of Crates,
Lots of Cotton Muslin Backing for Quilting, Fabric and supplies
Steel Carrying Rack with hitch receiver,
In outdoor equipment we do have a mower, a chipper shredder, a leaf vacuum, leaf blower, ladders, and more!
Just discovered is a nice 1837 Harpers Ferry percussion converted Long Arm Musket.
There is just so much to see and we cannot possibly list everything worthy of your time or attention. We took over 350 pictures and they are on line at our website at www.onlinetradingassistant.com at our upcoming sales page. We realize that we can only put 200 pictures on estatesales.net, but you can see everything we have for you at this sale on our website. We really did try to make room with our other two sales and most of what you see in this sale is all new. We got rid of many of the items left over from the last two sales and are starting over with this huge 4 day sale!