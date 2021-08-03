Bellefonte, Pa. -- "The contributions didn't add up," said one previous Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. employee.

"I thought I was working for a family business, but it's their family, nobody else's," said another.

From pipe layers, construction workers, to truck drivers, more than 1,200 workers who were employed between 2015 and 2018 for Glenn O. Hawbaker in State College will be reimbursed for the money Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Glenn O. Hawbaker stole from them.

After a pleading no contest in court today in front of Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest at the Centre County Courthouse, the company is ordered to pay $20,696,453 in restitution. Each employee named in the settlement will get exactly what was stolen from them, said Shapiro.

The thefts were in contributions to healthcare, retirement, and fringe benefits for employees working under prevailing wage.

"What the prevailing wage requirement means," said Shapiro, "is that workers are ensured to make a fair wage." The amount is set by state and federal agencies, and contractors must agree to those prevailing wages in order to win a state contract.

In the case of Glenn O. Hawbaker, the prevailing wage was $39 an hour. "That doesn't mean that's what employees saw on their paycheck," said Shapiro. Most would see $22 an hour in wages, and the rest is spread between health care costs, retirement benefits, and the fringe benefits.

"It was a sophisticated scheme, carefully carried out," said Shapiro. The company was spreading the money around to ALL Hawbaker workers in the company, so while the prevailing wage employees were laboring in the field, the executives were also collecting on the wages, he explained.

The underfunded retirement accounts was "a theft that grew each and every year," according to Shapiro, as the accruals were not based on the entire amount owed to each employee.

It will be up to the state to decide whether they will award contracts to Glenn O. Hawbaker going forward, according to the AG's office, which did not opt for specific criminal liability for individuals of the company, but rather to send a message that the state will hold companies who break the law in this way accountable.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Shapiro guessed that the shceme may have been going on prior to 2015; however, presumed illegal activity prior to that time falls outside of the statute of limitations. Whether a recovery fund will be set up for employees who claim thefts against their retirement will be a decision left to the legislature, Shapiro said.