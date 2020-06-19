Almost 1,200 homes and businesses in Sullivan County will have another broadband internet service option by the middle of 2021.

Comcast recently announced the expansion of Xfinity internet service in the boroughs of Eagles Mere and Laporte and the township of Shrewsbury. Service to some addresses will be available by the end of 2020, with the full expansion complete by the summer of 2021.

This expansion involves no public money, which is unusual for a broadband expansion in such a rural area.

“With thousands of Pennsylvanians learning and working from their homes, the importance of keeping people connected during this time of COVID-19 is critical,” Sen. Gene Yaw said in a press release. “I appreciate Comcast’s commitment to closing the digital divide in Sullivan County and addressing the needs of our unserved residents."

“The Sullivan County Commissioners and the Sullivan County Broadband Task Force were elated to learn of Comcast’s decision to expand its communication infrastructure in Sullivan County,” said Commissioner Brian Hoffman. "Improving our citizens’ access to high-speed internet has been an overarching priority of this and prior Boards of Commissioners."

Comcast will be providing its Internet Essentials program, which "provides broadband for low-income Americans for $9.95 per month, online digital literacy training and the opportunity to purchase a computer for $150," according to Robert Grove, Comcast Keystone vice president of communications.

People who do not yet have Comcast internet and are eligible for an array of government programs, like supplementary Social Security, SNAP (food stamps), and Medicaid are eligible to apply for Internet Essentials.

Comcast had not yet finalized the number of miles of new fiber line that will be needed to complete the expansion, Grove said. The company announced a similar expansion in Clearfield and Cambria counties to about 3,900 addresses as well.

Currently, Comcast offers internet service only with introductory ratesstarting at $39.99 per month before taxes and fees in Williamsport, according to the Xfinity website.

