Montoursville, Pa. -- Plans for the Weis Markets Gas N’ Go fuel center were recommended for approval by a 4-0 vote at Wednesday evening's Montoursville Borough planning commission meeting.

The gas station will be constructed on the east side of the parking lot. The lot will also be repaved and restriped.

According to the planning commission, the grocery store chain is hoping to begin construction in August of this year.

Gas N’ Go fuel centers are an added convenience for Weis customers, said Shamokin Store Manager Sheena Fiedler said when that location opened in August 2021. Weis customers will have the opportunity to redeem reward points for gas discounts.

The Williamsport Weis Gas N’ Go fuel center opened at 1916 Lycoming Creek Road in July of 2019.



