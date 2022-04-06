WeisMarket_generic_2022.jpg

Montoursville, Pa. -- Plans for the Weis Markets Gas N’ Go fuel center were recommended for approval by a 4-0 vote at Wednesday evening's Montoursville Borough planning commission meeting.

WeisGasPlans_2022.jpg

Plans show where the new Gas N’ Go fuel center will be built at the Montoursville Weis Markets location.

The gas station will be constructed on the east side of the parking lot. The lot will also be repaved and restriped.

According to the planning commission, the grocery store chain is hoping to begin construction in August of this year.

Gas N’ Go fuel centers are an added convenience for Weis customers, said Shamokin Store Manager Sheena Fiedler said when that location opened in August 2021. Weis customers will have the opportunity to redeem reward points for gas discounts.

The Williamsport Weis Gas N’ Go fuel center opened at 1916 Lycoming Creek Road in July of 2019.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.