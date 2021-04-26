Miles Welby Candle Co. brings unique fragrances to downtown Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa.--Miles Welby Candle Co. opened its doors in downtown Williamsport for area residents to check out their unique inventory of creative and homemade scents.

Tyler Spooner of South Williamsport began making his candles in 2014 using wine bottles and twine at home just as a hobby. As his product grew and his skills improved Spooner says he came up with the name and just ran with it.

“Miles Welby is a play on the words might as well be” Spooner says. “We have almost 30 scents that we’ve just been developing and every season we try to come up with new scents and over the last few years it just kind of accumulated to this.”

Initially Spooner would do craft fairs on the weekend and online sales with local delivery.

Spooner attributes awesome customers and clientele for allowing him to slowly progress to the point of being able to open up a store and is eager for area residents to see his craft and new location.

“I rebranded everything to what you see now. Spent a lot more time on the branding, aesthetic, the story, those sort of things” Spooner added.

Online sales and local delivery are still available for Miles Welby Candle Co. at MilesWelby.com.

Miles Welby Candles are a one hundred percent soy candle company and everything is sourced from farmers in the United States.

Miles Welby Candle Co. located in downtown Williamsport at 151 West Fourth St. right next to Moon and Raven. They are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4-8 and Sunday from 10-2.