Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Tyson 2.0, the cannabis company run by legendary boxer Mike Tyson, has expanded its reach to Pennsylvania and can now be found in Columbia Care dispensaries in Allentown, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvanians can purchase 3.5 gram and 7 gram flowers in Tyson 2.0's strain selections including East Coast Toad, West Coast Toad, Intergalactic Toad, Dynamite Cookies, and Knockout OG. All Tyson 2.0 products are cultivated, manufactured, and distributed through Columbia Care.

According to Tyson 2.0's marketing, the "Toad" cannabis flowers are intended to recreate Mike Tyson's experiences with psychoactive toad venom. Dynamite Cookies are lightly sweet and are said to produce a "clear, focused high." Knockout OG has an unforgettable smell often described as "fuel, spice, and skunk," and as its name suggests, is best used when you don't need to do anything for a good while.

According to Columbia Care's Senior Vice President of brand marketing, BJ Carretta, the Tyson 2.0 brand has been a stellar seller, with both retail and wholesale markets flourishing. The brand's ethos is to make cannabis accessible to all.

Tyson 2.0 products are now available in 20 states.

"Cannabis has been used as a form of medicine for thousands of years and now more than ever has become widely known to help people better cope with anxiety and depression. As cannabis has helped me, it's an honor to be able to share greater well-being with fans through the unrivaled Tyson 2.0 products we are developing and our synergistic partnership with Columbia Care," explained Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Tyson 2.0.

