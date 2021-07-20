Metal and wood combine for 'unlimited' possibilities for welding business

Montoursville, Pa. - Welding Unlimited specializes in welding and fabrication, offering an incredibly diverse menu of services that range from mom-and-pop repairs, to lawnmowers, lawn ornaments, chairs, all the way to large-scale projects with the gas industry.
“Anything made with metal and wood, we find a way to put it together to make it unique," said Jacob Kreamer, owner of Welding Unlimited, 25 Reading Lane, Montoursville. "It’s definitely one of a kind!”
Kreamer, while working in the trades, comes from a creative and artistic background. After attending school as an art major, Kreamer now incorporates his love for art with his love for welding.
Eventually he started making custom artwork for clients, but most importantly, he said, for himself.
Traditional welding projects support the company's bottom line, but Kreamer's artistic endeavors allow him to be creative, and challenge the way he thinks about welding.
"There’s potential, unlimited potential, to do all kinds of crazy things,” said Carla Kreamer, co-owner of the business and Jacob's wife.
Jake Kreamer works on a metal piece for a client on July 16, 2021 in the Welding Unlimited building in Montoursville, Pa.
Jake Kreamer cuts out a trumpet on a plasma table on July 16, 2021 at Welding Unlimited in Montoursville, Pa. The plasma table is a machine that is programmed by an application on the computer to cut out precise stencils, drawings, and other design types to make the cutting process more efficient.
Jake Kreamer puts on a glove before welding on July 16, 2021 in the Welding Unlimited building in Montoursville, Pa. Kreamer is the owner of the business, but still is involved in the welding projects.
A cut out metal trumpet sits on a work table on July 16, 2021 in the Welding Unlimited facility in Montoursville, Pa.
Employees of Welding Unlimited in Montoursville, Pa. cut a piece of scrap metal on July 16, 2021 to use for a welding project.
Jake Kreamer puts on a glove before welding on July 16, 2021 in the Welding Unlimited building in Montoursville, Pa. Kreamer is the owner of the business, but still is involved in the welding projects.
A completed welding project with wood sits in the Welding Unlimited facility on July 16, 2021 in Montoursville, Pa.
A pickup truck with a metal frame welded by Welding Unlimited sits in the parking lot in front of the facility building on July 16, 2021 in Montoursville, Pa.
Metal hand railing frames sit outside the Welding Unlimited building on July 16, 2021 in Montoursville, Pa.
Employees of Unlimited Welding in Montoursville, Pa. load a metal frame into a pickup truck to deliver the finished product on July 16, 2021.
Jake Kreamer, owner of Welding Unlimited poses for a portrait on July 16, 2021 in the business' work building in Montoursville, Pa.
Not all things that are welded need to be "useful," they can also be artistic.
Unique signage by Unlimited Welding.
Decorative fencing.
“He likes to challenge himself. He likes to push his skillset further and further.”
Kreamer's artistic mindset allows Welding Unlimited to diversify their portfolio, and allows for innovation in the field of welding, which is unique to the business.
“Most people look at the world in black and white. He sees the world in Technicolor,” said Carla.
Since 2019, Welding Unlimited has grown exponentially.
Starting out in a two-car garage, they climbed their way up, pushing through hurdles like the coronavirus pandemic, to expand their business as much as they have.
Their operations have expanded enough to take on projects that were never thought to be possible before, and there is almost nothing that Welding Unlimited will refuse to tackle, the Kreamers said.
According to them, they have hired skilled employees to help expand and diversify.
“Every time we set a goal, we reach it, and we set a new one,” affirmed Carla.
“I think that’s why it’s called Welding Unlimited. There’s really unlimited potential in all of our employees," she said.
