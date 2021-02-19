Williamsport, Pa. – Numerous businesses have sought out the help of MaxWorx since the start of the coronavirus pandemic for custodial, disinfecting, and industrial needs.

Founded in 2018, MaxWorx is a subdivision of Hope Enterprises that gives integrated employment opportunities to people with and without disABILITIES throughout 20 counties in Central Pennsylvania.

With over 75 employees, safety measures such as shift rotations and increased PPE supplies have been put in place for the team's health.

“In April of 2020 we studied Infection Prevention and Control from the World Health Organization to better understand how we can keep our customers and team safe,” explained Director Jason Smith. “We’ve been fortunate to remain open throughout the pandemic and our customers rely on that dependability.”

MaxWorx began as the transition of Hope Enterprises’ sheltered workshop in 2015. Employees that were interested and able to maintain competitive employment became employees of Hope Enterprises and raised from the customary sub-minimum wage.

Finding it difficult to hire an integrated workforce, a rebranding to MaxWorx has achieved a workforce where 65% of employees currently have a documented disABILITY.

“Pennsylvania businesses are working every day to keep their doors open. If our team can lessen the burden of keeping their employees safe, we will be stronger at the end of this,” states Smith.

MaxWorx offers industrial services such as light-industrial production, packaging, preparation, assembly, and rework of products and components. MaxWorx custodial services includes full facility electrostatic disinfection, emergency cleanup, janitorial and custodial services, restroom sanitizing, cleaning supplies and paper products, etc.