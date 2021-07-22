breaking news 2020.jpg

"Much of the internet has stopped working amid a widespread outage across different apps and websites." This is according to a report from the Independent

The news outlet said online stores such as Amazon, airlines including Delta, games including Call of Duty, streaming services such as HBO Max, and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Social media including Twitter, news outlets including PennLive, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Boston Globe have been reported to be down. PayPal and many more are not online currently.

An incomplete list is currently on Down Detector.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.