Making mushrooms mainstream, farming for the future

Bloomsburg, Pa. – When most people think of a farm, they imagine chickens or corn, not mushrooms. One Bloomsburg-based farmer, Kyle Beaver, is making mushrooms mainstream at farmer’s markets and restaurants throughout Central Pennsylvania–and now, in homes across the country.

“Most people think it’s super weird,” said Beaver. “They walk past our table at the farmer’s market and say, ‘is that a mushroom.’ They’re surprised at the appearance.”

Beaver’s interest in growing mushrooms began in 2018 after a spontaneous Google search.

“I was looking for ways to make an income out of a little bit of space because that’s what I had to work with. I Googled ‘things to do with a small amount of space,’ and from there YouTube led me down the path to growing mushrooms,” he said.

Growing the mushrooms proved difficult. Finding the right growing temperatures and procedures to avoid contamination was a steep learning curve, but Beaver said he “only got better through failing.”

Did You Know? The genetic composition of mushrooms is more similar to humans than plants.

More than 80% of the earth under your feet is mycelium.

A 2400-year-old giant "honey mushroom" in an Oregon forest, covering 2200 acres, is the largest living organism on the planet.

After a few years of trial and error, Beaver’s mushroom growing operation expanded to a full-time business, called Ten Mile Mushrooms.

Certified with the USDA as organic, Ten Mile Mushrooms produces 10 varieties of mushrooms which they sell at local farmer’s markets and to local restaurants.

Fresh mushrooms do not transport well, which means buying locally grown mushrooms is one of the only ways to get fresh, quality mushrooms. Contrary to popular belief, the mushrooms are not grown on manure or dirt, Beaver explained.

“Our mushrooms do not have that distinct ‘mushroom-y’ flavor like those at the store. They’re very mild and their flavor is easily manipulated,” he said. “It’s not always about the flavor, it’s about the texture.” In addition to their cooking versatility, mushrooms are packed with protein and have been shown to lower cholesterol. New research suggests that some mushroom species like Lion’s Mane may improve cognitive function and aid in reconnection of synapses in our brains.

Ten Mile Mushrooms also sells wholesale blocks-–a hard-packed wood substrate which the mycelium, or root structure of the mushrooms, grows on–to farmers and growers across the U.S.

“I took a risk, but I knew there was an opening for a wholesale block supplier on the East Coast. Our location here in Pa. is along a major shipping way, which definitely played a role in our success,” said Beaver.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many farmer’s markets and restaurants temporarily closed, the block sales ensured business stayed steady for Beaver and his team. The pandemic also gave Beaver the time to complete a certification course to buy and sell fresh, foraged mushrooms to restaurants and at farmer’s markets.

As things begin to open back up and the busy Farmer’s Market season approaches, Ten Mile Mushrooms has something new for their customers: At Home Grow Kits.

The Grow Kits contain a box of mushroom growing material colonized by the mycelium of a specific type of mushroom. Through a simple three step process–-cut, spray, grow-–families can grow their own mushrooms right on their kitchen table. “The kit is meant to be 1,2,3–so don’t overthink it,” explained Beaver. “The mushrooms start growing in about 10-14 days.”

The new At Home Grow Kits are currently available for purchase online, at the Natural Food and Garden store in Lewisburg, Pa., and at the Ten Mile Mushrooms farmer's market booth.

By bringing the experience of growing and eating mushrooms into people’s homes, Beaver hopes to make mushrooms a mainstream meal staple.

“I was not a health food nut, or a person who liked healthy food whatsoever,” he said. “I was a strictly chicken nugget guy. So, when I tell you there’s something different about these mushrooms, there really is. They’re unlike anything else you’ve ever tried.”