The holiday season is behind us and the long, cold winter is here. As the calendar turns to 2022, now is the perfect time to make a resolution to save energy.

With the cost of energy supply available in the marketplace going up because of the rising cost of natural gas and inflation, the new year is shaping up to be an expensive one. In fact, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, families will spend more money on energy this winter than last winter.

Here’s the good news. There are plenty of opportunities to make your home more energy efficient and save you money on energy costs. Here are six tips to get you started:

Seal hidden leaks: Even if you can’t see it, air can escape your home in spaces around windows, doors, skylights and other openings. If you added up all the hidden air leaks in the average home, it would be equivalent to keeping a window fully open all year long. Start by checking your window and door trims and seal them up using stripping or covers available at most home supply stores.

Reverse thinking: A ceiling fan can provide a cooling breeze in the summer, but did you know the direction it spins can be reversed in colder months to better circulate warm air? Change your fan to spin to clockwise and operate it at a low speed. That will force warm air back toward occupied space, allowing you to lower your thermostat setting by three to five degrees.

Keep the air flowing: It’s important to make sure that rugs, drapes and furniture are not blocking the airflow to and from heating registers, radiators or baseboard heaters. Blocked vents can increase the pressure in your ducts, which can lead to cracks and leaks. Clearing your vents ensures every room is getting the proper circulation and your system is working as intended.

Love the layered look: You can save up to 1% in heating costs for every degree you dial back your thermostat. Consider snuggling into a sweater at home and layer on natural fibers to keep in the warmth. We also lose heat from our heads, so pull up that hoodie or rock your favorite beanie hat. Additionally, keep plenty of blankets on the couch for snuggling and staying warm while watching your favorite television shows or movies.

Bundle up… your hot water heater: Just like you’d bundle up yourself, consider adding a hot water heater blanket to your home’s hot water heater. It adds a layer of insulation around the hot water tank and helps keep the heat in so the heating element doesn’t have to run as often. Also, make sure the water heater isn’t turned up too high. In most cases, a temperature of 120 degrees should provide more than enough hot water for you and your family, meaning the heater doesn’t have to work as hard and wastes less energy.

Let the sun in, close the cold out: Allowing the sun to shine in through your windows during the day can keep your home warmer, which means using less energy. And when the sun goes down, be sure to close the drapes to reduce heat loss through windows.

From basements and attics to plumbing insulation and windows, there are opportunities to save hiding in every room of your home in the new year. PPL Electric Utilities has resources and rebates on lighting, heating, power strips, and more. Visit savewithppl.com to get started today.