Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Resource Management Services Transfer Station in Williamsport will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

Located at 1475 West Third St. in Williamsport, the transfer station will be closed Mon., Sept. 27th and is anticipated to reopen to the public and waste haulers on Mon., Oct. 4 at 8:30am.

The temporary shutdown is for the installation of a new conveyor.

The county is asking customers to make the proper adjustments to their waste needs. According to a release by the county, during this time, customers may bring your waste and/or recyclables to the landfill location at 447 Alexander Dr., Montgomery.

The landfill hours of operation are Mon.-Fri. 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sat. 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Electronic Recycling Collections for the Transfer Station

Electronic recycling collection will be suspended upon Transfer Station reopening. Transfer Station will no longer accept TVs, Computers, or Computer accessories.

Collections will continue at the landfill location for residents only (no businesses, organizations, institutions, etc.).

Recycling TVs, Computers, and Computer accessories (keyboards, mice, speakers, desktop printers) are accepted ONLY from residents at no cost.

No other electronic device is available for recycling at this facility.

To recycle - bring TVs, Computer, and/or Computer accessories to the Landfill location (447 Alexander Dr., Montgomery) and stop at the scale house.

Freon Containing Appliance Collections for the Transfer Station

Freon containing appliance collection will also be suspended upon Transfer Station reopening. Transfer station will no longer accept the following Freon containing appliances: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers. All listed items can be brought to the Landfill location (447 Alexander Drive in Montgomery).

Fee schedule for items is listed at their website under “Landfill” and “Fee Schedule”.