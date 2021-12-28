Dog stock image

Lycoming County, Pa. – If you're looking to start the new year off by bringing a new furry (or scaly) friend into your home, then be sure to make an appointment! 

Due to high COVID-variant transmission rates, the Lycoming County SPCA returned to an appointment-only operating schedule. Additionally, Lycoming County SPCA will require masks during appointments.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for adoption or any other service, call (570)-322-4646 during the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday – 11:00 am to 6:30 pm

Wednesday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Or, you can email the SPCA at lycospca@lycomingspca.org


