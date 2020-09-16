Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) Funds through September 18, 2020. Detailed information about the grants and applications are available here.

Lycoming County received a $10.2 million CRBG grant from the CARES Act through the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The commissioners dedicated $1 million of the grant funding for small business relief.

Grants of $5,000 to $50,000 are available for small businesses in the county that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide business closures. The funds do not have to be repaid. Grants are available only for for-profit businesses with annual sales/revenues prior to March 1, 2020 of $3 million or less and have 100 or fewer full-time employees.

Funds can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to December 30, 2020 including operating costs, rent, mortgage interest, utility payments, eligible capital expenses, COVID-19 mitigation plans, food loss, outdoor dining equipment, and more. Invoiced documentation is required.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.

Fully completed applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on September 18 via email or fax. Mailed forms must be postmarked by September 18. Send the completed form to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce at sbrf@williamsport.org or fax at (570) 321-1209 or mail to 102 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

For more information, contact the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce at sbrf@williamsport.org or (570) 326-1971 or SEDA-COG’s Kristen Moyer at kmoyer@seda-cog.org or (570) 522-7212.