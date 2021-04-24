Williamsport, Pa. - The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved grants for several Lycoming County projects on April 21, primarily focusing on recreation improvements.

Among the new investments is a pair of grants for Jersey Shore Borough, which will receive $78,000 through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation program to implement its Active Transportation Plan, which will connect existing DCNR-funded rail trail to the Susquehanna River, including a connector to Allegheny Street, enhanced sidewalks, and curb ramps.

The borough will also receive $150,000 through the Multimodal Transportation Fund to support a streetscape project, which will enhance sidewalks, bump-outs, signs, crosswalks, and curb ramps along Bank Alley and South Main Street, Fountain Street and Allegheny Street, and Staver and Allegheny Street.

“We look forward to using the funds to improve the borough and create more growth and economic development opportunities," said Cody L. Hoover, borough manager.

In the city of Williamsport, the Economic and Community Growth Corporation has been awarded $200,000 in support of transforming a blighted property into a multi-field regional baseball and softball complex. The site will be home to six fields for youth baseball and softball and one collegiate-sized field. Funding has also been committed through the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“This multi-million-dollar development project will create new opportunities for the Greater Williamsport region to draw upon its world-renowned status as a home for youth baseball and attract thousands of new visitors,” Representative Jeff Wheeland said.

“Given the potential impact this project could have on our community, I was happy to support this important project," Wheeland continued.

Outside of recreation, Lycoming County will receive a $287,379 grant through the Pipeline Investment Program to extend a natural gas pipeline to Timber Run Industrial Park in Brady Township. The extension will provide access to natural gas for new companies that may enter the area.

“Jersey Shore is a gateway to the Pine Creek Valley and Pennsylvania Wilds. This investment will enhance the community for not only residents but visitors enjoying the outdoor amenities of the area. Funding for the Timber Run Industrial Park is key to providing the necessary utilities for industries that will be developing in it," said Jason Fink, President and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.