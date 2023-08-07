Montgomery, Pa. — A local couple has returned to the industry that brought them together 20 years ago.

Frank and Amy Schemery are the owners of Schemery Auto Sales on Route 15 in Montgomery, formerly Shaheen Auto Sales & Service. The pair first met when they worked together at a car dealership in Phoenixville, Pa. in the late 1990s. They got married, relocated out of state, and started a family. When their youngest son was born, they moved back to Frank’s hometown of Montoursville.

The parents of three are also realtors, and it was their work in real estate that brought them full circle to owning the car dealership.

In the summer of 2022, Shaheens Auto Sales & Service was planning to close, and Amy and Frank had listed the dealership for sale.

“Tom Shaheen was in business for 20 years, but he didn’t have any family members who were interested to carry it on, and he was ready to retire,” said Frank.

That’s when the couple started talking about buying the dealership themselves. After all, he had the car sales background, and she had the business experience. They decided to take the plunge and announced to Shaheen their intentions to buy the business and carry it forward under a new name.

Since taking over in September of 2022, they have made some small changes. “We didn’t want to reinvent what was already successful for him,” said Frank. They have hired a few additional staff and have tried to make the atmosphere their own. “We’re building relationships with our customers,” Frank said.

The dealership and service center employs nine staff in addition to Frank and Amy, with four licensed sales reps. "I love it," said Bernie Shook, sales manager, who said he and Frank work together well and balance each other to make things run smoothly.

Usually Schemery Auto Sales carries 20-30 used cars on the lot at a time. “We’re particular about the cars we sell,” Frank said. Each comes with a one-month, 3,000-mile warranty. The dealership offers services, including emissions, inspections, enhanced inspections, alignments, oil changes and tire service, and a full service body shop. They provide loaner vehicles, offer financing through five different banks, and can handle on-site contracts.

“We look to carry vehicles that fit different budgets,” Frank said.

From trucks, SUVs, and other four-wheel drives to sedans and sports cars, each vehicle they sell has to meet their standards. “We put money into our used cars before we sell them,” he said. “We just want to exceed people’s expectations.”

Amy Schemery, an established realtor in the area with Berkshire Hathaway, said her husband was interested from the beginning, when they first listed the property.

“I sensed his confidence was there and I just wanted to be a part of that,” she said. They both agreed the location—along the busy Route 15 corridor from southern to northern Pennsylvania—was in their favor. More than 16,000 cars pass by each day, and the couple said they’ve had customers from all over the area, including Benton, Danville, Lewisburg, and Canton.

Most of their customers either drive by and stop, are referred by another customer, or find them via Facebook or online, they noted.

In addition to the sales and service, Schemery’s Auto Sales operates a self storage facility on the property, and they leased another building to a couple who run an ice cream shop, The Sundae, featuring Penn State Creamery ice cream.

On Sundays, the Sundae has been playing host to weekend farmers markets, other events, and even a “Dog Days of Summer” event this coming Wednesday. Bring your pup between noon and 9 p.m. and get a free “pup cup” and a splash in the doggie pool.

“Having The Sundae next door has been a great add to everything going on here along Route 15,” Amy said. "People can get a cold treat and browse the car lot at the same time."

Schemery Auto Sales is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They’re also available by appointment.

Find them at 5399 Route 15 Highway in Montgomery, at schemeryauto.com, or on Facebook.

