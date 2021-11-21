Milton -- This week, Susquehanna Community Bank announced the latest addition to its growing family of commercial lending specialists.

Eugene W. Morrison has joined the bank as a Commercial Relationship Manager, bringing with him a long, 32-year history of banking experience in the Columbia and Montour region.

Originally from the Schuylkill County region, he attended Bloomsburg University and graduated with top honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending.

Along with other distinctions, Morrison was named Employee of the Year in 1994 at a previous banking institution. The levels of excellence he has achieved are reflected in the passion he has for his work.

“I have spent most of my adult life in banking. I am passionate about helping businesses and people with lending and banking services,” says Morrison. “Ultimately it comes down to people, that’s what drew me to Susquehanna Community Bank, it TRULY is about people helping people for a Better Banking Experience.”

Morrison will be headquartered in the Northumberland office at 397 Point Township Drive and will be concentrating his efforts in the Columbia and Montour region for lending.

He resides in Berwick where he is active with the Columbia County Industrial Development Authority as Treasurer. Past service included work at both the Columbia County United Way and the Columbia Montour Boy Scouts.