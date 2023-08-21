Lock Haven, Pa. — The Clinton County Visitors Bureau has announced the puzzle of the Logan Mills Covered Bridge — the second in the annual ‘Clinton County Landmarks’ Puzzle Series — is now available.

The 550-piece, 18x24-inch jigsaw puzzle, which features a stunning winter scene of Clinton County’s last remaining covered bridge, can now be picked up by those who pre-ordered. Extra puzzles are available for anyone else who would like one (or more than one).

“The 2023 puzzle is beautiful,” says CCEP Chamber/Tourism Director Julie Brennan. “Our order actually arrived a few weeks early — we weren’t expecting the puzzles until September. But they’re here and we are ready for people who are interested in getting one.”

People can purchase a puzzle at the Clinton County Economic Partnership/Visitors Bureau office at 212 North Jay Street, Lock Haven, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The puzzles are $18 each, and tax is included in the purchase price. Brennan says payment can be made with cash or a check.

Pre-orders for the puzzle totaled more than 500, and additional quantities were purchased so there are plenty of extra puzzles for those who haven’t already placed an order.

“We do appreciate those who ordered puzzles in advance — it helps us determine how many puzzles to have manufactured,” adds Brennan. “But we also learned a lot last year and hope to be better prepared for when people come in and say they want more puzzles than they ordered, or for those new customers who are just hearing about the puzzle.”

The image on the puzzle was captured by George Masden of Mackeyville, an avid photographer. His picture of the snow-covered bridge was the judge’s choice from among photographs submitted as part of a contest to determine what image would be used for the puzzle.

Judges for the photo contest included local artist Carol Cillo with the Clinton County Arts Council, who served as a judge last year; Helen Imes with the Sugar Valley Historical Society; and Claudia Albertin and Glenn Vernon with Albertin Vernon Architecture, whose business sits in the shadow of the Logan Mills Covered Bridge.

In addition, local artist Steve Getz, also with the Clinton County Arts Council, designed the box for the puzzle both this year and last year. The designs are similar — this year’s box includes a picture of what the puzzle will look like, and a bit of history on the Covered Bridge and the photographer.

Last year’s inaugural puzzle of Hyner View kicked off the puzzle series and was a sell-out; Brennan says, unfortunately, there are no more Hyner View puzzles available for sale.

For more information on the Clinton County Landmarks Puzzle Series, contact the Partnership/Visitors Bureau at 570-748-5782 or tourism@clintoncounyinfo.com.

