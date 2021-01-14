Minneapolis, Mn. – Christopher & Banks, a retailer of women’s clothing that caters to women over 40, announced today they are filing for bankruptcy.

In a news release, the Minneapolis-based company said it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores.”

In north central Pennsylvania, Christopher & Banks has a store at the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale, Monroe Marketplace in Selinsgrove, and Nittany Mall in State College. A list of closing stores includes these locations. Liquidation sales are to start at 40 to 60% off, according to a release from PR Newsire.

The company filed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy papers Thursday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

According to the news release, the company is “in active discussion with potential buyers” for the sale of its online business and related assets.

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment.

“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times,” Jones said in a statement.

On December 10, the company hinted that bankruptcy may be in its future when it hired strategic advisors to help them refinance debt and explore alternatives.

The company currently operates 449 stores in 44 states, including 315 Missy, Petite and Women stores; 76 outlet stores; 31 Christopher & Banks stores and 28 C.J. Banks stores, according to USA Today.