Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked.

A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties.

A study conducted by Payless Power Survey showed that Wawa was voted #1 for best food and 2nd best for customer service out of all gas stations in the United States. Wawa is known for its hoagie sandwiches and soft pretzels.

Wawa's competitor, Sheetz, was voted 3rd best for food. Sunoco was voted the worst.

Wawa currently has 17 stores on the western banks of the Susquehanna in Lancaster and Berks counties.

The chain, which is headquartered outside of Philadelphia, will be expanding into the territory of Altoona-based Sheetz stores. Plans also were announced for Wawa stores in the Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre areas.

There are currently a number of Sheetz convenience stores in northcentral Pa., including five in Lycoming County.

Wawa intends to double the number of stores currently in central Pa. in the next three to five years. The first of these stores is expected to open in 2024.

