Pennsdale, Pa. — Growth over the past four years has prompted the owners of Wengerd's Farm Market in Muncy Township to build a larger building.

The new building, which will be 20,000 square-feet total, is being constructed behind the current building at 800 Lycoming Mall Drive.

"It's too tight and we need more space," said owner Sam Wengerd.

The customer base has grown since the store opened in May 2018. Wengerd's was built on the lot of the former Fox's Family Restaurant, which closed in 2013.

The new building will house a warehouse, greenhouse, and 8,000 square-feet of retail space. Wengerd's will be able to expand inventory of their current goods that include deli items, meats, cheeses, produce, baked goods, grocery items, and seasonal plants.

The current building is 2,900 square-feet of retail space, making it harder to fit in inventory, including the many live plants that Wengerd's sells for the spring and fall seasons. The greenhouse will help store plant inventory and will mostly be used for hanging baskets in the spring, according to Wengerd.

Wengerd said the new building should be completed and ready to open by March 2023. The old building will be torn down and used for parking. Customers will access the new building from Chad Road, Wengerd said. The Lycoming Mall Drive entrance will no longer be used.

"We're excited about it and the customers are too," Wengerd said of the expansion.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.