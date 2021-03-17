Coal Township, Pa. –The Weis Markets store in the Anthra Plaza in Coal Township, Northumberland County, will close in May.

The company recently informed the store’s 35 full- and part-time employees of the closing, and have offered to facilitate their transfer to nearby Weis locations, the company said in a statement.

Most of this store’s associates will transfer to the Walnut Street location in Shamokin.

“We made this decision as business continues to shift to our Walnut Street store which recently went through a remodel during which we expanded the deli and frozen departments; increased variety in every department; expanded the pharmacy; and upgraded the exterior. In May, we plan to begin the construction of a Weis Fuel Center where customers can redeem their Gas Reward Points,” said Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis Markets.

“We are grateful to our customers for their patronage at our Coal Township store and look forward to serving them at our Walnut Street store,” Curtin said in the statement.