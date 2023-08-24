Williamsport, Pa. — Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station Wawa plans to open a location on Maynard Street in Williamsport.

M. Jon Jahanshahi, president of development firm Famvest Partners, LLC, confirmed Wednesday that Wawa is planning to open at Maynard Commons, located at Maynard and First streets across from Penn College. The site is just a half mile from Altoona-based competitor Sheetz.

Famvest purchased the land on Maynard Street which formerly housed the Williamsport Foundry last year. The site had been vacant for at least six years. The developers are also planning to bring in a fast-food restaurant at the 6.5 acre parcel. Famvest has not announced plans yet for the other two potential tenants.

Mark Haas, development services supervisor for the city's Planning & Community Development department, also confirmed that plans for a Wawa store came across his desk. Haas said he is unsure when the plans will come up for vote before city council.

Maynard Commons would have more than 4,000 Penn College students within walking distance. Famvest has said that opening businesses at the site would have a $31 million economic impact in the Williamsport area with the creation of close to 100 permanent jobs and 50 temporary construction jobs.

Famvest, based in State College, also recently purchased the Lycoming Mall. The mall in Muncy Township, which was down to a few stores by the time the interior closed in February, was purchased in June for a price of $15 million.

Famvest plans to redevelop the 135-acre property for mixed use, which could include national retailers, residential properties, restaurants, health care facilities. At this point, only two stores remain at the mall property, which includes Books-A-Million (BAM) and Burlington Coat Factory. BAM is winding down a closing sale and their last day is Sunday, Aug. 27.

Famvest has already developed several sites in the county, including Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. The developers also recently purchased the former Chi Chi's restaurant site on E. Third Street.

Wawa also submitted plans to open a location in Kelly Township near Lewisburg as well as a store in Centre County. The convenience store chain has a plan to double the number of its stores in central Pennsylvania in the next three to five years.

