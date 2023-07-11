Lewisburg, Pa. — Route 15 near Lewisburg will soon see more business as Wawa plans to build a store in Kelly Township.

Makenzie Stover, zoning officer for Kelly Township, said Wawa submitted plans to locate at the intersection of Route 15 and Ziegler Road. The convenience store would be built at the site of the Just Lite It fireworks store, which was damaged by a tornado on July 2.

The fireworks store will be rebuilt on a lot farther back on Ziegler Road, Stover said. Plans for the new site for the fireworks store were approved by the township supervisors at the end of last year, she added. Construction has already begun on the future site.

Stover also confirmed that Arby's and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen still plan to open restaurants in the area of International Drive and AJK Boulevard. Plans were confirmed last year for the fast-food restaurants to open on a lot between Hampton Inn and Sheetz. Stover said permits have been issued, but she does not know when construction will begin.

The plans for Wawa will likely be approved at a future supervisors meeting. There are a few adjustments they need to make to the plans before it can come up for vote, according to Stover.

Wawa, which is headquartered outside of Philadelphia, announced last year they are expanding into central Pennsylvania. This expansion means Wawa will be coming into the territory of Altoona-based Sheetz stores. Plans recently were announced for Wawa stores in State College, Harrisburg, and Wilkes-Barre. The first of these stores are expected to open in 2024.

