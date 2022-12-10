A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties.

The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa.

"While we cannot yet share specifics on construction and opening dates as Wawa continues to work on site selection and local land development and approval processes, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s unique brand of convenience to the Central Pa. community," Wolf said in an email.

Wawa currently has 17 stores on the western banks of the Susquehanna in Lancaster and Berks counties.

The chain, which is headquartered outside of Philadelphia, will be expanding into the territory of Altoona-based Sheetz stores. Plans were recently announced for Wawa stores in the Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre areas.

There are currently a number of Sheetz convenience stores in northcentral Pa., including five in Lycoming County.

Wawa intends to double the number of stores currently in central Pa. in the next three to five years. The first of these stores is expected to open in 2024.

