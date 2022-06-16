Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021.

Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon live in Watsontown and originally began their coffee business several years ago in a trailer on their property on Main Street. Business grew, and the couple eventually built a small brick-and-mortar location on Route 15 in Allenwood. Since then, the Solomons have hired a number of employees to help serve customers at the drive-thru and walk-up windows.

"We were actually looking for a bigger space to do our baking, as our baked goods really blew up and everyone loved them. It was such a nice space and we figured let’s put coffee in here too," Meghan said.

The Watsontown location also will have indoor seating, something that is not currently available at the Allenwood location. The Solomons began working on the space several months ago in preparation for a June opening. Greenery adorns the shop's interior, as plants from Rooted in Faith of Lewisburg are displayed and will be for sale.

Meghan said they hope to eventually offer bagels and waffle sticks in Watsontown.

The Solomons got the idea to get into the coffee business after living in the Pacific Northwest for several years, when Eric was stationed at JBLM/Fort Lewis Army base near Seattle. The Pacific Northwest is known for its rich and bold coffees, and the Solomons missed the coffee when they moved back to Pennsylvania. It wasn't long until they started the walk-up coffee window from a mobile trailer in their yard.

A self-described dog lover, Meghan said the couple owns Labrador retriever dogs. Wagging Tail offers a pup cup for the dogs, which consists of whipped cream and a bone.

Wagging Tail's Watsontown location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Updates are posted on the shop's Instagram page.

