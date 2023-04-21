Muncy, Pa. — Coffee lovers in the Muncy area will soon be able to enjoy a taste of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. when their third location opens on April 27.

Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon are opening the Muncy shop at 420 N. Main Street, the site of the former Acme BBQ.

A Facebook post on Friday shared the opening date with hours set for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new location is opening not even a year after Wagging Tail opened a location in June at 207 Main Street in Watsontown. Popularity of the coffee shop has taken off since the Solomons opened their first brick and mortar location in August 2021 on Route 15 in Allenwood.

Prior to 2021, the Solomons started Wagging Tail as a small walk-up coffee window business out of a mobile trailer in their Watsontown yard.

They got the idea to start a coffee business after living in the Pacific Northwest for several years, when Eric was stationed at JBLM/Fort Lewis Army base near Seattle. The Pacific Northwest is known for its rich and bold coffees, and the Solomons missed the coffee when they moved back to Pennsylvania.

Wagging Tail has been getting back to their mobile roots later by taking a coffee trailer out to various sites. The unit has recently been at Don Waltman Market House Meats & Deli in Williamsport, Bucknell University athletics, as well as other events in the northcentral region. You can find a schedule of their locations on their Facebook page.

The Wagging Tail locations feature specialty coffees, traditional coffee beverages, non-caffeinated blitzer drinks, tea, and baked goods.

