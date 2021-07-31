Watsontown, Pa. – A Watsontown couple decided to bring a taste of the Pacific Northwest to NorthCentral Pennsylvania two years ago when they embarked on their journey towards starting their own business.

Meghan and Eric Solomon, who were in high school together at Warrior Run School District, now run Wagging Tail Coffee Co. out of a trailer on their property off Main Street. Their growing business will soon move to a new home when they open in August at a brick-and-mortar location on Route 15 in Allenwood.

The Solomons lived near Tacoma, Washington, for several years when Eric was stationed at JBLM/Fort Lewis Army base, not far from Seattle. Meghan said “coffee is life” in the Pacific Northwest. “There are lots of food trucks and coffee stands. And then we moved back to Watsontown and there weren’t as many choices,” Meghan added.

To fill that coffee void, Meghan got the idea to use a mobile trailer to open a coffee stand on their property.

“We started in a mobile trailer on yard sale day,” Meghan said. “Then we started opening a few days here and there. But last summer, we got more serious and went to a full-time schedule,” Meghan said.

Business at their walk-up window at the trailer had increased, as people seemed to be more comfortable in outdoor settings since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last summer, business seemed to grow in leaps and bounds.

“We are maybe one of the few Covid success stories,” Meghan said. “It sadly impacted a lot of small businesses.”

As business increased, so did the menu options. In addition to coffee, Wagging Tail offers lemonade, green tea, and milkshake-type drinks that appeal to kids. The plant-based energy drinks on the menu have appealed to the younger crowd, Meghan said.

Some of the featured drinks have been colorful and creative, including the Free Britney drink, a lavender drink mixed with blue and pink energy. The Mommy/Daddy Shark with Baby Shark drink duo was offered during Shark Week in mid-July. The flavors for the shark drinks included blue raspberry, raspberry, and blackberry.

Pre-packaged pastries also are available for purchase. Take home options include bagged coffee.

Wagging Tail even has a pup cup for your four-legged friend, which consists of whipped cream and a bone. “We’re huge dog people,” Meghan said, adding that they have two Labradors. “A lot of our customers love bringing their dogs.”

Wagging Tail is a veteran-ownedbusiness, Eric having been in the Army. "We are proud to be a veteran-owned business," Meghan said, adding that they support all first responders and law enforcement.

The Allenwood location at 16409 U.S. Route 15 will have a drive-thru and walk-up window. Although there will be no indoor seating, Meghan said they plan to have outdoor seating.

A grand opening is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The soft opening is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 9 and running through Friday, Aug. 13.

Find updates and additional information on Facebook.