Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy.

Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location.

It didn't take long for someone to discover the new location at the site of the former Acme BBQ at 420 N. Main Street. The building has been vacant for several years.

The Solomons have not yet announced a potential opening date for the Muncy location.

The announcement of the new location comes just months after Wagging Tail opened a location in June at 207 Main Street in Watsontown. Wagging Tail also opened a location on Route 15 in Allenwood in August 2021. The initial brick-and-mortar location quickly become a popular coffee stop for travelers and commuters.

Prior to 2021, the Solomons started Wagging Tail as a small walk-up coffee window business out of a mobile trailer in their Watsontown yard. They got the idea to start a coffee business after living in the Pacific Northwest for several years, when Eric was stationed at JBLM/Fort Lewis Army base near Seattle. The Pacific Northwest is known for its rich and bold coffees, and the Solomons missed the coffee when they moved back to Pennsylvania.

The Wagging Tail locations feature specialty coffees, traditional coffee beverages, non-caffeinated blitzer drinks, tea, and baked goods. Updates are posted on the Facebook page.

Related Reading:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.