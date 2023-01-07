Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The neon 10-gallon cowboy hat sign in front of Arby's on the Golden Strip has been a beacon to many hungry travelers over the years.

The vintage hat sign is one of the last ones left in the country. It's estimated there are close to 100 of these signs left.

"We plan on keeping it as long as we can," said Linda Rae, owner of Arby's at 1726 E. Third Street. Rae purchased the franchise in 2008 with her husband Mike.

"The sign was in disrepair at the time," Linda said. Pigeons had been living in it and lights were burned out. The Raes decided to invest in refurbishing the sign and lighting it back up. Two controllers in the sign were not working at the time, Mike said. One of those mechanical controllers controls the lights on the lettering. The other one creates the chasing light pattern around the edge of the hat, Mike explained. There are 510 incandescent bulbs on the perimeter of the hat which need replaced regularly, Mike said.

In 2013, the Raes refurbished the controllers and got the sign back to the original condition. The public, much to their surprise, loved it. "The first time we lit it up, we were getting phone calls about it," Linda said.

In recent years, many Arby's locations across the country have been demolished in favor of building more modern buildings. The large hat signs have been coming down and replaced with a smaller, less flashy versions of the hat.

The 10-gallon hat signs were part of Arby's signature logo when the chain first opened in Boardman, Ohio. The fast-food chain used the large hat as its logo until 1975, when they began using the smaller, less ubiquitous versions of the hat. Many of the restaurant locations chose to keep the flashy large hat signs, but in recent years they have begun disappearing.

Linda says once their contract with Arby's is up for renewal, the Williamsport location will have to be demolished and rebuilt as well. And that means the large, light-up hat sign will have to be removed too. But that is "years away," Linda said, adding that the current contract will be in place for a while.

The current sign also is not up to codes because it's too big, Linda said. The sign is roughly 41-feet tall. It's currently grandfathered in since the Raes purchased it from the original owners. The Arby's restaurant has been on the Golden Strip since the early 1970s.

Upkeep of the vintage sign is "very expensive," Linda said. That cost is several thousand dollars every year, Mike said. The lights burn out constantly. The panels for the lettering are made of hand-blown glass and those often have to be replaced. The neon lettering has to be sent away to be rebuilt and filled with gas, Mike added.

Century 21 signs has been doing the maintenance on the sign. During the winter months, they don't have much work done on it due to the cold weather, Mike said.

Despite the cost, the Raes are committed to keeping the sign lit. "It's an icon on the Golden Strip. You have to put the money into it," Linda said.

