Pennsdale, Pa. – Two eateries at the Lycoming Mall are closing by the end of the year: Brennan’s Coffee & Deli and Dairy Queen. Both recently posted signs about their upcoming closures.

A sign posted last week outside of Brennan’s stated that the business will be closing as of Dec. 31, 2021. The sign thanked patrons for their support since 2013 and noted “this was a hard decision [with] many factors involved in it.”

The sign was signed by owners Wanda and Jeff Pardoe. The message also was posted on the business Facebook page.

A call made to the owners for comment was not immediately returned.

Earlier this week, Dairy Queen, which is located next to Brennan's in the mall, posted a sign that the business will close by Dec. 24.

The closure announcements come just weeks after the Hallmark store announced they would be closing as of Jan. 26, 2022.

Lycoming Mall continues to suffer from declining foot traffic, as a number of other stores closed this year alone.

Dick's Sporting Goods moved from the mall to nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza in October; Shoe Dept. left for the plaza in July; and Old Navy followed suit in March.

The previous year, 2020, also marked the store closings of Hollister, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret, and Piercing Pagoda. Anchor stores of Macy's, J.C. Penney, Bon-Ton, and Sears had previously left, leaving no remaining large department stores at the mall.

Eateries at the mall have become scarce, too. Arby's closed in August 2020. Dino's Italian Bistro closed in September 2021.

With the impending closures of Brennan's and Dairy Queen, the only eatery left will be Auntie Anne's.