Williamsport, Pa. – Two young entrepreneurs from the Williamsport area want to bring a taste of New York to northcentral Pennsylvania.

Christian Diggs, 24, and Hannah Summerson, 23, are opening Toast’d Bagel Shop soon in downtown Williamsport, featuring New York-style bagels and sandwiches. The shop, located at 11. W. Fourth Street, will be open by early March.

Diggs posted about his new business on the 570 Food Lovers page in January, and so far, response has been positive: 962 likes and 139 shares on the post.

In a recent interview, Diggs explained that Summerson, who has family in New Jersey, missed being able to get the large, thick bagels that are readily available in the New York City/New Jersey area. “They’re just big, fluffy thick bagels as opposed to average bagels. There’s no hole in them,” Diggs said.

Toast’d will stock 10 to 12 flavors of bagels that will be brought in from the New York area, Diggs said. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches on bagels will be available, as well as soups and coffee. Customers will have a choice of several different cream cheese flavors.

The Toast'd owners are responsive to community preferences. Vegan and gluten free choices will be a part of the menu. They will also carry lox due to input from potential customers. “A lot of people have asked us about lox,” Diggs said.

Diggs realizes that a bagel shop in Williamsport is a niche that has not been filled. “We just wanted to bring a different vibe to Williamsport,” Diggs said. “There’s no other bagels like that around here.”

Customers who dine in will be able to sit in the lounge area, which will have a fireplace. Takeout options also will be offered. Diggs also is hoping to hire an in-house delivery person.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To cater to the late night weekend crowd, Toast’d also will be open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Downtown Williamsport has been growing in the past few years, with the addition of several new restaurants and shops. Diggs is excited to be a part of that growth. “I think it definitely will be a pretty positive experience,” Diggs said.



