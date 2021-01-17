Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A Texas Roadhouse restaurant is slated to come to the Golden Strip by 2022, according to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Jason Fink, president and chief executive officer of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce said in an email that Texas Roadhouse finalized a deal in November to go into the space of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1940 E. Third Street.

Ruby Tuesday closed at the end of March, 2020. It was purchased by a developer from State College a short time later. An application for a liquor license was posted over the summer on the doors of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Plans include demolishing the Ruby Tuesday and building a new site for the incoming steakhouse.

"From this point forward, they'll be working through the demolition and new building construction permit process with the township as they'll be constructing a new building at the site," Fink said.

Fink expects the restaurant will open sometime in 2022.